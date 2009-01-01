Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2009 fzs sho oil leak #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location florida Posts 1 2009 fzs sho oil leak Hi all, have a 2009 fzs that is leaking a significant amount of oil out the back. I have checked the oil filter, cooler , breather and for oil inside the engine compartment, however it appears to be clean and dry. The ski runs great and will hit 65mph with no problem, it just dumps about a quart of oil out the back every 1/2hr. any ideas where this leak may be coming from? When I stop I can see the oil on top of the water behind the ski. Is it possible for the rear crank seal to leak thru to jet drive and out the back? any advice appreciated. Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

