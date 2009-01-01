|
|
-
1997 seado gti's few questions.
Just picked up 2 1997 seadoo gti single carbs engines really cheap one had a stuck motor from sitting freed it up the other has some nasty noise when turning over probably blown its not the pump il tear it out soon. It has been a while since iI have had a 2 stroke had 4 stroke Yamaha's for years but sold those never thought id have skis again til this deal came up but few questions.
1. Should i remove oil pumps install block off kits? or are the pumps somehow reliable on seadoos?
2. What oil should i use? i have a brand new thing of yamalube can i use that?
3.what should the compression be?
4. What should carb settings be? i will be rebuilding the both.
Last edited by jws; Today at 10:02 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Cliff
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules