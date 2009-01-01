 1997 seado gti's few questions.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 09:57 PM #1
    jws
    jws is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    sdsdsd
    Age
    34
    Posts
    67

    1997 seado gti's few questions.

    Just picked up 2 1997 seadoo gti single carbs engines really cheap one had a stuck motor from sitting freed it up the other has some nasty noise when turning over probably blown its not the pump il tear it out soon. It has been a while since iI have had a 2 stroke had 4 stroke Yamaha's for years but sold those never thought id have skis again til this deal came up but few questions.

    1. Should i remove oil pumps install block off kits? or are the pumps somehow reliable on seadoos?

    2. What oil should i use? i have a brand new thing of yamalube can i use that?

    3.what should the compression be?

    4. What should carb settings be? i will be rebuilding the both.
    Last edited by jws; Today at 10:02 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Cliff

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 