Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 seado gti's few questions. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location sdsdsd Age 34 Posts 67 1997 seado gti's few questions. Just picked up 2 1997 seadoo gti single carbs engines really cheap one had a stuck motor from sitting freed it up the other has some nasty noise when turning over probably blown its not the pump il tear it out soon. It has been a while since iI have had a 2 stroke had 4 stroke Yamaha's for years but sold those never thought id have skis again til this deal came up but few questions.



1. Should i remove oil pumps install block off kits? or are the pumps somehow reliable on seadoos?



2. What oil should i use? i have a brand new thing of yamalube can i use that?



3.what should the compression be?



