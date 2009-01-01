I’ve been keeping this for engine for sentimental purposes for too long, and it’s time to find it a good home.
1987 JS550 Piston Port Engine.
Mild Porting, widened exhaust raised 1mm, stepped transfer ports.
Ocean Pro High Comp Head, 185-190 psi.
44SBN with New Intake Spacer, New Carb Spacer, and New Flame Arrestor.
Factory Half Pipe (PP Version) with matching blue and pink splatter on exhaust header.
Chrome Bed Plate and Flywheel Cover.
Blue Billet Coupler.
Brand New 25 Degree Flywheel.
After a failed flywheel magnet, the stator was damaged in 2013.
It was then reassembled in 2014 with a good crank, good stator, new SBT crank seals (questionable after 6 years) and a new 25 degree flywheel.
Motor was sprayed down with oil, and garage stored since assembly. It has been periodically sprayed down during storage and is ready to go.
36DAED14-371E-452D-A723-335295649CBF.jpegA640D4CB-5C40-4A98-B5FD-7765298C04FF.jpeg9CA4A3F4-5760-409D-805F-00BE75A3B8DB.jpeg45960AAD-0676-4A86-80A7-63B1788A2634.jpegF0A0E026-C6C2-4FD7-B658-88B97086EF3C.jpegB60D9F2C-8C94-4EB1-BA07-3A3D830AA67F.jpeg
800.00 plus actual shipping
FF873435-726C-43FA-8B7A-AACA82A3612F.jpegD38C7773-C3F7-4411-98D6-CB3B0E09F5F9.jpegEE648985-384E-494F-A65A-A9CE60EA9A4B.jpeg
This is the wetsuit to wear out on a Vintage Race Day!!!!
Make fair offer. I’ll never get into it again, it’s a classic and needs to see a few more lake days. Lol