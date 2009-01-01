Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: F/S Complete JS550 Mod Engine and Vintage Jet Pilot F-16 Wetsuit (Mens M) #1 Resident Guru Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 939 F/S Complete JS550 Mod Engine and Vintage Jet Pilot F-16 Wetsuit (Mens M) I’ve been keeping this for engine for sentimental purposes for too long, and it’s time to find it a good home.



1987 JS550 Piston Port Engine.



Mild Porting, widened exhaust raised 1mm, stepped transfer ports.



Ocean Pro High Comp Head, 185-190 psi.



44SBN with New Intake Spacer, New Carb Spacer, and New Flame Arrestor.



Factory Half Pipe (PP Version) with matching blue and pink splatter on exhaust header.



Chrome Bed Plate and Flywheel Cover.



Blue Billet Coupler.



Brand New 25 Degree Flywheel.



After a failed flywheel magnet, the stator was damaged in 2013.



It was then reassembled in 2014 with a good crank, good stator, new SBT crank seals (questionable after 6 years) and a new 25 degree flywheel.



Motor was sprayed down with oil, and garage stored since assembly. It has been periodically sprayed down during storage and is ready to go.



36DAED14-371E-452D-A723-335295649CBF.jpegA640D4CB-5C40-4A98-B5FD-7765298C04FF.jpeg9CA4A3F4-5760-409D-805F-00BE75A3B8DB.jpeg45960AAD-0676-4A86-80A7-63B1788A2634.jpegF0A0E026-C6C2-4FD7-B658-88B97086EF3C.jpegB60D9F2C-8C94-4EB1-BA07-3A3D830AA67F.jpeg



800.00 plus actual shipping









FF873435-726C-43FA-8B7A-AACA82A3612F.jpegD38C7773-C3F7-4411-98D6-CB3B0E09F5F9.jpegEE648985-384E-494F-A65A-A9CE60EA9A4B.jpeg



This is the wetsuit to wear out on a Vintage Race Day!!!!



Make fair offer. I’ll never get into it again, it’s a classic and needs to see a few more lake days. Lol Last edited by sportsfreak29; Today at 06:41 PM . If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!



'90 650sx, full mod with all the bells and whistles.

'84 JS550/650 pump swap with PJS Viper engine.

'93 550sx with a 650sx motor and Rhass pump kit.

'81 JS440, full mod 550 PP motor. '

'93 300sx/750 SP BOB.



Engine 800.00 O.B.O



