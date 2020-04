Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Kawasaki aftermarket cdi info #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2005 Location QUEBEC CANADA Posts 209 Kawasaki aftermarket cdi info 0DE10740-C067-4664-B3A4-842CC7D83CD4.jpegHelp was bought at blowsion by a friend- can someone help me out with a wiring diagram - been told its suposed to work with old style magneto and 2004 + #2 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 707 Re: Kawasaki aftermarket cdi info Justin. I have the instructions for all of these. PM me your email and I will send to you

They made a few different ones. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 56 Posts 9,113 Re: Kawasaki aftermarket cdi info The answer you were hoping for in 15 minutes - priceless!



MTRHEAD is a wealth of knowledge. Sure appreciate ya! Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2005 Location QUEBEC CANADA Posts 209 Re: Kawasaki aftermarket cdi info if i look at diagram from a 2004+



1 connection=black and white to stop switch /yellow to start+selenoid/green???

2connection=coil

2 green wire together?

3connection=blue+green to magneto/black to magneto by regulator/red to regulator

thank you for your time- #5 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2005 Location QUEBEC CANADA Posts 209 Re: Kawasaki aftermarket cdi info justinlabonte@hotmail.com also sent by pm



wow quick respond thank you Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules