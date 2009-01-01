Just parted a 62T Waveventure. Was a saltwater ski. All prices are plus shipping




-62T Cases $165


-Full 62T Electronics $275
-62T Stator
-62T Flywheel and bolt
-Full E-box (has cut temp sensor and instrument cluster wires)

-62T Ebox and Stator off a 96 Raider $225

-701 Stator $100

-Yamaha 650 Flywheel (mint) $45


-62T Flywheel Cover $15


-Mikuni 38's (frozen chokes and need rebuild) $60


-Mikuni 38 Complete Stock Flame Arrestor (best for surf) $35


- 144 Pumps
-Complete VXR Pump $125
-WR3 Pump minus steering nozzle $100
-Waveventure Complete pump w/ swollen wear ring $80
-Frozen Waveraider Stator/Impeller/Driveshaft $50
-144mm dual cooled pump (no bearings, driveshaft/steering nozzle/impeller but great veins) $65


All parts located in Hermosa Beach, CA. Can deliver to Havasu