Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha 62T 701 Parts #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2010 Location Hermosa Beach, CA Age 28 Posts 1,483 Yamaha 62T 701 Parts Just parted a 62T Waveventure. Was a saltwater ski. All prices are plus shipping









-62T Cases $165





-Full 62T Electronics $275

-62T Stator

-62T Flywheel and bolt

-Full E-box (has cut temp sensor and instrument cluster wires)



-62T Ebox and Stator off a 96 Raider $225



-701 Stator $100



-Yamaha 650 Flywheel (mint) $45





-62T Flywheel Cover $15





-Mikuni 38's (frozen chokes and need rebuild) $60





-Mikuni 38 Complete Stock Flame Arrestor (best for surf) $35





- 144 Pumps

-Complete VXR Pump $125

-WR3 Pump minus steering nozzle $100

-Waveventure Complete pump w/ swollen wear ring $80

-Frozen Waveraider Stator/Impeller/Driveshaft $50

-144mm dual cooled pump (no bearings, driveshaft/steering nozzle/impeller but great veins) $65





All parts located in Hermosa Beach, CA. Can deliver to Havasu Oside Crew









