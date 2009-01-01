|
|
-
Top Dog
Yamaha 62T 701 Parts
Just parted a 62T Waveventure. Was a saltwater ski. All prices are plus shipping
-62T Cases $165
-Full 62T Electronics $275
-62T Stator
-62T Flywheel and bolt
-Full E-box (has cut temp sensor and instrument cluster wires)
-62T Ebox and Stator off a 96 Raider $225
-701 Stator $100
-Yamaha 650 Flywheel (mint) $45
-62T Flywheel Cover $15
-Mikuni 38's (frozen chokes and need rebuild) $60
-Mikuni 38 Complete Stock Flame Arrestor (best for surf) $35
- 144 Pumps
-Complete VXR Pump $125
-WR3 Pump minus steering nozzle $100
-Waveventure Complete pump w/ swollen wear ring $80
-Frozen Waveraider Stator/Impeller/Driveshaft $50
-144mm dual cooled pump (no bearings, driveshaft/steering nozzle/impeller but great veins) $65
All parts located in Hermosa Beach, CA. Can deliver to Havasu
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules