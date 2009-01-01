Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Yamaha 144 Wear Ring and VXR Storage Bin #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location MD Age 48 Posts 4 Yamaha 144 Wear Ring and VXR Storage Bin Looking for a good used 144mm wear ring for a VXR 700 and also an underseat storage bin. Let me know if you have either.



Thanks in advance. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,904 Re: Yamaha 144 Wear Ring and VXR Storage Bin I have a bin but shipping these days is $$$ http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location MD Age 48 Posts 4 Re: Yamaha 144 Wear Ring and VXR Storage Bin I know, it's nuts. I can email a UPS or FedEx label. PM me a price if you don't mind and we can go from there.



Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules