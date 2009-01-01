 Yamaha 144 Wear Ring and VXR Storage Bin
    Yamaha 144 Wear Ring and VXR Storage Bin

    Looking for a good used 144mm wear ring for a VXR 700 and also an underseat storage bin. Let me know if you have either.

    Thanks in advance.
    Re: Yamaha 144 Wear Ring and VXR Storage Bin

    I have a bin but shipping these days is $$$
    Re: Yamaha 144 Wear Ring and VXR Storage Bin

    I know, it's nuts. I can email a UPS or FedEx label. PM me a price if you don't mind and we can go from there.

    Thanks!
