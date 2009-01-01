|
|
Yamaha 144 Wear Ring and VXR Storage Bin
Looking for a good used 144mm wear ring for a VXR 700 and also an underseat storage bin. Let me know if you have either.
Thanks in advance.
Re: Yamaha 144 Wear Ring and VXR Storage Bin
I have a bin but shipping these days is $$$
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Re: Yamaha 144 Wear Ring and VXR Storage Bin
I know, it's nuts. I can email a UPS or FedEx label. PM me a price if you don't mind and we can go from there.
Thanks!
