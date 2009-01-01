 Broke this off and curious what it is/how to fix
  Today, 07:07 PM
    rww23
    Broke this off and curious what it is/how to fix

    Hey guys new to this I was messing around with my cooling lines and this one broke off inside the hulk. Seems to be dry rotted, Curious what part of the system it is and how to fix it.
