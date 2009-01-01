Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Back Flush Hose OF #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Paso Robles Posts 4 Back Flush Hose OF Hi yall. Looking to build a back flush kit for my 96 SJ. Im searching to find the right size hose to hook in to my pisser port to back flush my ski.



Is this generally a standard size? If so, what size OD do I need?



Thanks in advance





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Last edited by Firescrap; Yesterday at 11:51 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Paso Robles Posts 4 Re: Back Flush Hose OF ***Correction to the title. OD, not OF***

Dang auto correct



Looking for the OD of the hose that would fit in to the pisser to back flush my 96 SJ.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules