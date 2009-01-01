|
|
-
Back Flush Hose OF
Hi yall. Looking to build a back flush kit for my 96 SJ. Im searching to find the right size hose to hook in to my pisser port to back flush my ski.
Is this generally a standard size? If so, what size OD do I need?
Thanks in advance
-
Re: Back Flush Hose OF
***Correction to the title. OD, not OF***
Dang auto correct
Looking for the OD of the hose that would fit in to the pisser to back flush my 96 SJ.
