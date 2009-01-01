 Back Flush Hose OF
  Yesterday, 11:47 PM
    Back Flush Hose OF

    Hi yall. Looking to build a back flush kit for my 96 SJ. Im searching to find the right size hose to hook in to my pisser port to back flush my ski.

    Is this generally a standard size? If so, what size OD do I need?

    Thanks in advance


  Yesterday, 11:53 PM
    Re: Back Flush Hose OF

    ***Correction to the title. OD, not OF***
    Dang auto correct

    Looking for the OD of the hose that would fit in to the pisser to back flush my 96 SJ.


