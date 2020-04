Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650sx one cylinder #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Santa Barbara Posts 2 650sx one cylinder I have a 91 650sx that won’t come off idle. I tried putting in a new cdi and boots today with no luck. 150 in each cylinder. I am wondering what else to check. I’ll post a video for reference.



Link goes to running video. https://imgur.com/gallery/FoIW26u Attached Files trim.E496EB62-C564-4911-A3D3-C7C6923AF05A.MOV (4.93 MB, 4 views) Last edited by Jordon372; Yesterday at 10:27 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Santa Barbara Posts 2 Re: 650sx one cylinder Video with sound



