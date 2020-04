Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Do Pump stuffers work? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Long Island Posts 19 Do Pump stuffers work? Thinking about adding a pump stuffer to a stock wave blaster do they work?

Also going to go with 10/16 Impeller for some low end thoughts?

Go with the 10/16 hooker and save your money for a pump upgrade.

