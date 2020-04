Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Kawasaki XIR project #1 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2012 Location Killeen TX Age 23 Posts 1,875 Kawasaki XIR project Looking to sell this to someone whoís going to bring it back to life

Located in Houston TX

no title

Motor was just freshened up.

Pretty much everything is there besides an ebox/flywheel

Hull is in pretty decent shape it definitely could be cleaned up in some spots



Iíve had a lot of interest in just the motor, Iím pricing it how I am to keep all of the components together for someone to restore this thing.



900$







youtube.com/c/JetSkiJarrod

Does it come with a free refill? Are the tires good in the snow? Have you finished building that fukking sxr yet?







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#3 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2012 Location Killeen TX Age 23 Posts 1,875 Re: Kawasaki XIR project Originally Posted by whazguude Originally Posted by Does it come with a free refill? Are the tires good in the snow? Have you finished building that fukking sxr yet?

Finished it then took it out and this happened





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

Other than the front compartment door and the cowl, is the hull XiR?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

