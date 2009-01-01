|
Yamaha Superjet Factory B Pipe
Looking for Yamaha superjet Factory B pipe with limited or mod chamber. Possibly willing to pay cash but I would prefer a parts trade. I have tons of performance parts from kawasaki 550 factory half pipes 750 factory dry pipe, Ultra 150 Factory pipes, Gp1200 Factory pipes and tons more Im missing. I've been parting skis for 30 years so I should be able to come up with what you need.
Re: Yamaha Superjet Factory B Pipe
what does the 750 dry pipe look like? I'm looking for a dry pipe for my 800 X2 and the SXR dry pipe isn't even close. I'm currently running a SXR wet pipe
Re: Yamaha Superjet Factory B Pipe
unnamed.gif
Originally Posted by Carny97
what does the 750 dry pipe look like? I'm looking for a dry pipe for my 800 X2 and the SXR dry pipe isn't even close. I'm currently running a SXR wet pipe
It looks like this^^ (if the image shows up). I have all the parts needed to run it. It would be interesting to see if it would fit in an X2 but I don't know for sure.
