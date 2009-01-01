 Yamaha Superjet Factory B Pipe
  Today, 03:44 PM #1
    Jetskiobessesion
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2020
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    2

    Yamaha Superjet Factory B Pipe

    Looking for Yamaha superjet Factory B pipe with limited or mod chamber. Possibly willing to pay cash but I would prefer a parts trade. I have tons of performance parts from kawasaki 550 factory half pipes 750 factory dry pipe, Ultra 150 Factory pipes, Gp1200 Factory pipes and tons more Im missing. I've been parting skis for 30 years so I should be able to come up with what you need.
  Today, 04:52 PM #2
    Carny97
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Ontario
    Age
    34
    Posts
    22

    Re: Yamaha Superjet Factory B Pipe

    what does the 750 dry pipe look like? I'm looking for a dry pipe for my 800 X2 and the SXR dry pipe isn't even close. I'm currently running a SXR wet pipe
  Today, 05:09 PM #3
    Jetskiobessesion
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2020
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    2

    Re: Yamaha Superjet Factory B Pipe

    Quote Originally Posted by Carny97 View Post
    what does the 750 dry pipe look like? I'm looking for a dry pipe for my 800 X2 and the SXR dry pipe isn't even close. I'm currently running a SXR wet pipe
    unnamed.gif

    It looks like this^^ (if the image shows up). I have all the parts needed to run it. It would be interesting to see if it would fit in an X2 but I don't know for sure.
