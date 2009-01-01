Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Yamaha Superjet Factory B Pipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2020 Location Michigan Posts 2 Yamaha Superjet Factory B Pipe Looking for Yamaha superjet Factory B pipe with limited or mod chamber. Possibly willing to pay cash but I would prefer a parts trade. I have tons of performance parts from kawasaki 550 factory half pipes 750 factory dry pipe, Ultra 150 Factory pipes, Gp1200 Factory pipes and tons more Im missing. I've been parting skis for 30 years so I should be able to come up with what you need. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Ontario Age 34 Posts 22 Re: Yamaha Superjet Factory B Pipe what does the 750 dry pipe look like? I'm looking for a dry pipe for my 800 X2 and the SXR dry pipe isn't even close. I'm currently running a SXR wet pipe #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2020 Location Michigan Posts 2 Re: Yamaha Superjet Factory B Pipe Originally Posted by Carny97 Originally Posted by what does the 750 dry pipe look like? I'm looking for a dry pipe for my 800 X2 and the SXR dry pipe isn't even close. I'm currently running a SXR wet pipe unnamed.gif



It looks like this^^ (if the image shows up). I have all the parts needed to run it. It would be interesting to see if it would fit in an X2 but I don't know for sure. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules