Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Need 2 44mm SBN carbs #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2009 Location IL. Age 53 Posts 2,973 Need 2 44mm SBN carbs Purchased 2 WR650 Yami wave 3's, missing the carbs. LMK what you have, Don't care what they look like as long as they are not roached inside. I can rebuild, but no rust filled carbs please.

- 94 WB1, 760, superjet FP limited chamber

- 00 24/7 carbon - solas 144 mag pump, raider trim, 9/15 impeller, jet dynamics grate, 61x/61x ported 718, FP limited chamber, KP pole, KP pole bracket

- (project) 89 x2 - 650 pump with stuffer, 9/15 impeller, OP nozzles, 62t/61x TNT ported 753, single 46sbn, blowsion adapter, superjet FP mod chamber, ATP waterbox #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2009 Location IL. Age 53 Posts 2,973 Re: Need 2 44mm SBN carbs Originally Posted by afraz1er Originally Posted by I have 2. one black and one silver. both are setup for 701s with b pipe

