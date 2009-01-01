Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 717 jetting history #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2019 Location Gulf Breeze, FL Age 41 Posts 143 717 jetting history Using this list, I've eliminated everything but 717 single-carb applications:



717 jetting history.png



I'm trying to understand the jetting changes they made through the years and why they were made but I don't know enough about all these PWC models to draw some conclusions. I'm hoping someone here may be able to help me. I'm primarily interested in the models with the BN40i-38 carbs, but the prior years are included for reference.



So in 1997 they had a bigger main jet and smaller pilot jet. Obviously in 98 they went to accelerator pump models and they reduced the main jet size and increased the pilot jet size. I think the reasons for this were primarily environmental based on my readings. (Reduce overall fuel usage, and therefore environmental polution, by squirting a little extra down the hole at the beginning of a heavy acceleration event.) Through the rest of history the main jet remained 167.5 but the pilot jet increased in 1999 to 75 and stayed there through the rest of the 717 run. As far as I can tell there were no drastic changes in carburetor design to warrant that, so what drove it? Were the skis getting heavier to need more fuel than before? Were they adding power to need more fuel somehow? I also notice the needle size goes from 1.5 to 2 in 1999. So I think they were likely needing to fill the chamber faster to warrant that change.



