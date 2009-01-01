Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mikuni needle / pop-off deeper understanding #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2019 Location Gulf Breeze, FL Age 41 Posts 143 Mikuni needle / pop-off deeper understanding I think a lot of people understand generally how the Mikuni carbs operate, but pop-off and how it affects the rest of the carb, seems to be somewhat of a black box for many. I admit that I don't completely understand it myself, which is why I'm asking this. Some big questions I have include:



1. Is the needle popping off the seat many times per second or is it something that is only happening intermittently when the fuel chamber needs to be refilled?

2. I think a lot of people believe that pop-off / needle affects fuel mixture. But after reading the mikuni manual over and over again I think it only does so indirectly. IE, it is not the main source of fuel metering. Please confirm.



Here's the Mikuni description of the needle portion of the carb, which is in the regulation half of the carb, not the mixture / carburetion section. Also the cutaway drawing of the carb:



popoff explanation.png



carb cutaway.png



Just by following the description in conjunction with the diagram it is easy to tell that no fuel is mixed with air before the needle valve. It is only after the needle valve has supplied the pilot jet with fuel that any mixing takes place. And other than the low speed adjuster, and before the high speed check valve opens, the only mixing that takes place is through the two small bypass holes, which is not adjustable through any means other than possibly popoff pressure. This is primarily 1/4 throttle and below that the regulator portion controls. The manual goes into detail how the carb can not have a conventional bowl since fuel could spill into the hull and how the fuel chamber is refilled by the needle valve allowing fuel in from the pump. So when I think about pop-off pressure and how it could affect the carb, there's basically two modes of failure possible; too little pressure and too much. The consequences of too much seem obvious. Engine uses fuel, pop-off is too high and does not refill fuel chamber fast enough. But what happens if pop-off is too low? Obviously the fuel chamber will fill easily, but it's not like it can overfill really. It's a closed chamber. So is the issue then that the bypass circuit is pressurized by the fuel pump and therefore essentially pushing too much fuel through the two small holes? If that was the case, this should show up as a rich condition at 1/4 or less throttle, correct? And if the issue isn't the fuel pump pushing too much fuel at low pop-off settings, what is the issue? If not for that, wouldn't too low of a setting have no affect otherwise? I mean, if all the metering is done after the fuel chamber, what's the issue with the fuel chamber always being full?



At this point it seems like that is the extent of the function of the needle valve / pop-off pressure. But being that both the high and low speed adjusters and both jets get fuel from the chamber that the needle valve supplies, I'm guessing that grossly low pop-off pressures can force too much fuel through all of that as well?



