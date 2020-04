Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: '86 js300 vs '09 sxr 800 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location CA Age 33 Posts 25 '86 js300 vs '09 sxr 800 Ok dont laugh.

My first stand up is the JS300. No mods. Bone stock.

I've played with it for 2 years. Turning tight even with full throttle = me flopping off or it tipping.



I'm considering a totally stock SXR 800.



What can I expect as a difference.



Please keep in mind, I know next to nothing outside of how to get up on this machine, make some turns and hop over some wake.



I'm a mom of 5 - go easy on my ignorance. I'm trying!

(But TOTALLY down to learn)





Worlds apart. At least 3X the power. 10X the stability. SXR800 is a great ski.

