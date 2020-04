Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: F.S. RARE Team Butch Hood Kaw 650sx #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,163 F.S. RARE Team Butch Hood Kaw 650sx Genuine RARE Team butch Kawasaki 650sx aftermarket, light weight high flow, high performance hood. Hood weighs only 5.5 lbs, that is 9.5 lbs lighter than the stock 650sx hood. Ultra high flow, perfect for large engine conversion with large dual carbs. PLEASE NOTE This hood is in new old stock condition, it presents very well, but may have a small scuff or so. Pleae email or call with questions before ordering.



$500 + ship



https://www.watcon.com/body-hull/aft...high-flow-hood

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web site



new parts / products / services

thank you



Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook RCJS also doing business as WATCON608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-femail watcon@watcon.com Please visit our web sitenew parts / products / services www.watcon.com thank youPlease check out and like WATCON on Facebook Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) nebraska650 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules