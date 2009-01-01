Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 Seadoo Xp Bogging, rough start, low speed? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location MARYLAND Age 18 Posts 4 95 Seadoo Xp Bogging, rough start, low speed? So i got this 95 xp in trade for a john boat in decent shape. it was running but not right. The wear ring and impeller were trashed so i replaced both of those. lets go down my list of issues.

* it needs choke to start, then it will sorta idle with out it

* it boggs from a dead stop, yet i can feather it up to speed and it seems like it doesn't rev to quick as it should

* it only reaches about 33 mph and its a 717 so i know it should do close to 50 especially since i weigh a buck 110 soaking wet. The Vts does not work but 33 sure is not right



I have taken the carbs apart and they are super clean, filters are clear.

Ive run seafoam and two tanks of fresh gas through it.

I just ordered a pop off pressure gauge so i can check that.

Most fuel lines were replaced except the ones going to the fuel selector switch so possible issue?



pop off pressure and fuel lines lead me to believe that caused the bogg but why so slow at 33 mph?

