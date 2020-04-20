 Need help with hose 1995 657x engine
  Yesterday, 11:17 PM
    jenksie13
    Need help with hose 1995 657x engine

    I just reinstalled an engine I my 1995 gtx and can't figure out where this line connects to. It comes from the back upper plastic part and is a long thin black hose. If you have a 1995gtx can you please take a look and let me know.
    Thanks
    Screenshot_20200420-231057_Gallery.jpg
    SmartSelect_20200420-230951_Facebook.jpg
    Last edited by jenksie13; Yesterday at 11:19 PM.
  Yesterday, 11:43 PM
    CALJET
    Re: Need help with hose 1995 657x engine

    i believe it is the vent for the battery.
