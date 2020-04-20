|
|
-
Need help with hose 1995 657x engine
I just reinstalled an engine I my 1995 gtx and can't figure out where this line connects to. It comes from the back upper plastic part and is a long thin black hose. If you have a 1995gtx can you please take a look and let me know.
Thanks
Screenshot_20200420-231057_Gallery.jpg
SmartSelect_20200420-230951_Facebook.jpg
Last edited by jenksie13; Yesterday at 11:19 PM.
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Need help with hose 1995 657x engine
i believe it is the vent for the battery.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules