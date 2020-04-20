Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Need help with hose 1995 657x engine #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Dallas, GA Posts 1 Need help with hose 1995 657x engine I just reinstalled an engine I my 1995 gtx and can't figure out where this line connects to. It comes from the back upper plastic part and is a long thin black hose. If you have a 1995gtx can you please take a look and let me know.

Thanks

Screenshot_20200420-231057_Gallery.jpg

i believe it is the vent for the battery.

