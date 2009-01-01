Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking For a Clean F-15X #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Louisiana Age 44 Posts 2 Looking For a Clean F-15X Hello, I recently acquired a 2004 R-12X in great condition with 66 hours. I like it so much that now Im searching for a clean, reasonably low hour 2008/2009 F-15X. Willing to pay a premium for the right ski or pair of skis. Please keep me in mind. Thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules