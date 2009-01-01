Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Hot Water jetski movie is here! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Lake Havasu City, AZ Posts 15 Hot Water jetski movie is here! In case you missed it, the Hot Water Movie is finally here!

Legendary Jet Skier Larry Rippenkroeger has been working on this film for years.

We were really proud to be a part of it, and have already gotten to see it.... IT'S GOOD!



They are doing a limited time pre-screening because everyone is cooped up at home.



Starting April 23rd, you will be able to rent Hot Water!

If you don't rent it during the limited screening, you'll have to wait til later this year.



You can rent the film by clicking here.





#2 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2005 Location CENTRAL FL Age 52 Posts 584 Re: Hot Water jetski movie is here! Nice. Last edited by matt888; Today at 05:26 PM .

