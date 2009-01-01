 Hot Water jetski movie is here!
  Today, 04:22 PM
    Pro Watercraft
    Pro Watercraft is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Pro Watercraft's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Location
    Lake Havasu City, AZ
    Posts
    15

    Hot Water jetski movie is here!

    In case you missed it, the Hot Water Movie is finally here!
    Legendary Jet Skier Larry Rippenkroeger has been working on this film for years.
    We were really proud to be a part of it, and have already gotten to see it.... IT'S GOOD!

    They are doing a limited time pre-screening because everyone is cooped up at home.

    Starting April 23rd, you will be able to rent Hot Water!
    If you don't rent it during the limited screening, you'll have to wait til later this year.

    You can rent the film by clicking here.
    We're the PWC handling specialists!


    Check out our line of performance handling products here.

    Learn more about our cutting edge Pro Force stand up here.


  Today, 05:26 PM
    matt888
    matt888 is offline
    I dream skis matt888's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2005
    Location
    CENTRAL FL
    Age
    52
    Posts
    584

    Re: Hot Water jetski movie is here!

    Nice.
    Last edited by matt888; Today at 05:26 PM.

    SOLD! HONDA AQUATRAX 2 SEATER
    1987 JS440 SUPERSTOCK
    1988 JS440 FREESTYLE
    1987 JS550 LIMITED
    SOLD AND MISSED VERY MUCH, 1994 WAVEBLASTER LIMITED
    WWW.HONDAOFWINTERHAVEN.COM
    1987 AM. WORLD CUP CHAMP
