91 TS650 - Bottom Hull Work
The bottom of our ski is worn out and some water is getting into the engine compartment. It seems to be leaking through the bottom of the hull. Can we tip it over on its side and redo the fiberglass or would something like Marine Tex work for this? We did some work on it last fall but couldn't to some spots because the stand it was on.
This ski sits at the lake side, gets used about 3 months out of the year, stays outside all winter but starts right up every spring.
Re: 91 TS650 - Bottom Hull Work
Is there actually a hole in the hull? If not, I would check the seals at the driveshaft bearing, if those are bad water will leak though.
