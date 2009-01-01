 91 TS650 - Bottom Hull Work
  Today, 02:22 PM
    digitish
    digitish is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    boston
    Age
    51
    Posts
    205

    91 TS650 - Bottom Hull Work

    The bottom of our ski is worn out and some water is getting into the engine compartment. It seems to be leaking through the bottom of the hull. Can we tip it over on its side and redo the fiberglass or would something like Marine Tex work for this? We did some work on it last fall but couldn't to some spots because the stand it was on.

    This ski sits at the lake side, gets used about 3 months out of the year, stays outside all winter but starts right up every spring.
  Today, 03:30 PM
    bandit88
    bandit88 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    31
    Posts
    2,127

    Re: 91 TS650 - Bottom Hull Work

    Is there actually a hole in the hull? If not, I would check the seals at the driveshaft bearing, if those are bad water will leak though.
