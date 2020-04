Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Traction mats material Hydro-turf/ Blacktip Jetsports #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location Greece Age 27 Posts 44 Traction mats material Hydro-turf/ Blacktip Jetsports Hello everyone. I was wondering if the traction mats from hydro-turf and blacktip jetsports are made of the same material. Is it something like rubber? Is it something like foam?

I am asking because my 440's original mats are made of a foam-like material, and the original mats of my 750 SS are made of a rubber-like material. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules