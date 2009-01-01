 GTX 04 Supercharged Problems
    bostonparker
    GTX 04 Supercharged Problems

    Hello everyone, this is my first post. I bought a 04 GTX 185 and it about sunk the first time I took it out. I found that the resonator had been blown out. After adding an exhaust pipe in place of the resonator it is getting extremely hot. The water box is also getting hot. So far I have cleaned the J pipe (it was clean) and flushed water through it with a garden hose. What I found out last night is that the plastic pump is cracked. The crack appears to be right where the water inlet for the exhaust cooling is.

    Some other forums said to upgrade to an aluminum one with a stainless wear ring. My question is, do you think the cracked pump could be causing the overheating problems? Also, what is the best pump to get. What about pump wedges.

    On other notes the Supercharger wheel looks like it is chewed up and the water box looks like the baffle may be broke. Should I replace the waterbox while I am at it or gut it?

    Thanks for any help
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: GTX 04 Supercharged Problems

    Replace the waterbox, I have one for that model here in good shape. the cooling problem for the exhaust has to be in the pump, it is why the resonator melted, the stanless ump is the best one if you can find one
    99spxxx
    Re: GTX 04 Supercharged Problems

    sounds like the coupler is melted the water holes on j pipe shut.. pull coupler and reinstall with clamps away from the 4 water pin holes..

    bostonparker
    Re: GTX 04 Supercharged Problems

    I will check the coupler or try to find another one.
    bostonparker
    Re: GTX 04 Supercharged Problems

    Shoot me a text of the water box and what you are wanting for it. 6202903571
