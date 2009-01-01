Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: GTX 04 Supercharged Problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location MO Age 24 Posts 4 GTX 04 Supercharged Problems Hello everyone, this is my first post. I bought a 04 GTX 185 and it about sunk the first time I took it out. I found that the resonator had been blown out. After adding an exhaust pipe in place of the resonator it is getting extremely hot. The water box is also getting hot. So far I have cleaned the J pipe (it was clean) and flushed water through it with a garden hose. What I found out last night is that the plastic pump is cracked. The crack appears to be right where the water inlet for the exhaust cooling is.



Some other forums said to upgrade to an aluminum one with a stainless wear ring. My question is, do you think the cracked pump could be causing the overheating problems? Also, what is the best pump to get. What about pump wedges.



On other notes the Supercharger wheel looks like it is chewed up and the water box looks like the baffle may be broke. Should I replace the waterbox while I am at it or gut it?



Thanks for any help #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,237 Re: GTX 04 Supercharged Problems Replace the waterbox, I have one for that model here in good shape. the cooling problem for the exhaust has to be in the pump, it is why the resonator melted, the stanless ump is the best one if you can find one Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#3 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2010 Location LAKE OF THE OZARKS MO Posts 790 Re: GTX 04 Supercharged Problems sounds like the coupler is melted the water holes on j pipe shut.. pull coupler and reinstall with clamps away from the 4 water pin holes..

I will check the coupler or try to find another one.

Re: GTX 04 Supercharged Problems Shoot me a text of the water box and what you are wanting for it. 6202903571

