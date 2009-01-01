Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Jetting for Piston Port JS550 with Mikuni SBN44 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2019 Location Guntersville Posts 12 Jetting for Piston Port JS550 with Mikuni SBN44 so I have a stock kawasaki js550 with piston port motor. It has everything stock except a mikuni SBN44 installed with a carburetor adapter. Everything else on the ski is completely stock and I would like to know what the jetting and pop off should be on the Mikuni sbn 44 carburetor. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2016 Location Portland Posts 244 Re: Jetting for Piston Port JS550 with Mikuni SBN44 What elevation do you ride at? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) matt888 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

