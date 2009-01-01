 Jetting for Piston Port JS550 with Mikuni SBN44
  Today, 08:12 PM #1
    trekalways
    trekalways is offline
    PWCToday Newbie trekalways's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2019
    Location
    Guntersville
    Posts
    12

    Jetting for Piston Port JS550 with Mikuni SBN44

    so I have a stock kawasaki js550 with piston port motor. It has everything stock except a mikuni SBN44 installed with a carburetor adapter. Everything else on the ski is completely stock and I would like to know what the jetting and pop off should be on the Mikuni sbn 44 carburetor.
  Today, 09:47 PM #2
    candysucker
    candysucker is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Portland
    Posts
    244

    Re: Jetting for Piston Port JS550 with Mikuni SBN44

    What elevation do you ride at?
