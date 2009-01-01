Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '91 kawasaki sc lanyard switch/spark question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2018 Location Coastal, NJ Posts 60 '91 kawasaki sc lanyard switch/spark question Hi, '91 sea couch. I have spark coming and going.Without the lanyard attached,the ski won't crank which is normal. The switch is working correctly for that so the ski cranks.but no spark. But it seems that when I move the wires coming out of the lanyard switch, I get spark back and she starts right up. Works a bit then gone again. Move wires, its back. So my question is: does the lanyard switch also control spark as well as crank, and if it is going bad, could it be doing what mine is, which is letting the ski crank, but not sending spark.



thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules