Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 Kawasaki 750 STS Big Pin Piston size? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location California Posts 2 96 Kawasaki 750 STS Big Pin Piston size? Hey everyone Newb here? I'm just bought a 96 Kawasaki 750 Big Pin that I am doing a top end job because of low compression. The piston and sleeve looks fine so I want to just buy new rings for it. I don't know what size rings to buy. The piston has 100 stamped on the top with two.arrows and on the side it has 25. So should I get rings for 80.25 bore? Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules