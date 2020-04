Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 87 Kawasaki 650sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Minnesota Posts 17 87 Kawasaki 650sx Good compression, good vacuum, good spark & timing.

Needs some carb/tuning work.

Runs OK, but somebody with more experience with these machines could get it running better.

Needs new intake grate



Located in Prior Lake, Minnesota

$1100

Rick

(612) 889-7114





650sx1jpg.jpg

