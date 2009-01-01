Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2019 GP1800R SVHO 30 hour part out #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location West Virginia Age 24 Posts 4 2019 GP1800R SVHO 30 hour part out Fresh water SVHO only 30 hours. Cylinder 2 hit the head scarring it up, everything else is in great shape and up for sale. Some of the key components



Supercharger $1,200

Cams with gears $220

Oil pan $125

Water box $60

Oil pump $375

Throttle body $500

Coils $100

Air cooler $200

Fuel rail with injectors $299

Crankshaft $250

Super clutch $75

Timing chain, gear and guide $100



If you are looking for any other parts not listed just let me know



I will cover shipping and will offer a 14 day money back return period



