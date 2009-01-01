|
2019 GP1800R SVHO 30 hour part out
Fresh water SVHO only 30 hours. Cylinder 2 hit the head scarring it up, everything else is in great shape and up for sale. Some of the key components
Supercharger $1,200
Cams with gears $220
Oil pan $125
Water box $60
Oil pump $375
Throttle body $500
Coils $100
Air cooler $200
Fuel rail with injectors $299
Crankshaft $250
Super clutch $75
Timing chain, gear and guide $100
If you are looking for any other parts not listed just let me know
I will cover shipping and will offer a 14 day money back return period
Pictures available upon request.
