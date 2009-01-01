Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 XLT 1200 new to me #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location KC Posts 1 2001 XLT 1200 new to me Picked up the above ski with zero compression in the center cylinder. In the end of 2017 the carbs were rebuilt at 237hrs. Last summer the ski was flipped over and took on water. Never ran right after that. Currently has 285 hours and a dead cylinder. From what I understand the cats have been removed and the power valve clips installed. Still has oil injection. The center plug is dry and whitish colored. The front and rear plugs are oily black. I can post pics.



Im inexperienced with these but have done a lot of research. Would like some guidance. Thanks in advance.



My hopes are to fix the one dead cylinder without getting too crazy on the rebuild for now. Id like to determine the cause of the failed cylinder.



Is there anything I should check before I tear the motor down?



There are cracks visible from the inside of the ski between the ride plate bolts. Is this common?



