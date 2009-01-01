Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Tigershark PJ640 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location TX Posts 6 Tigershark PJ640 After further investigation today I have found the starter to be dead. Motor is not seized.



But I did find some very bad news, I paid a company (in Sachse, TX) to rebuild this engine and have now found that maybe they tore it down but when putting it back together they failed to put any gaskets in it. Hell even the old reside is still on the parts! Cooling water has flooded every section of the engine. Now I need someone to tear the complete engine down, deep clean all parts, check all parts for wear, port and polish, millwork and bring compression to 185. Any references would be very welcome. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Myself Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules