2002 1100 Di Stalling issue
i have an 02 1100 di that will stall once throttle is give and released. it will start back up immediately and will idle forever. the emm has been sent off and repaired because it would not stat at first. compression test has been done, and is around 120 psi per cylinder, fuel filter and regulator has been replaced, fuel tank drained, flushed, and refilled. i have the Candoo diagnostic system, and i read the codes, and have no codes present. any ideas on what could be the issue. thank you.
Re: 2002 1100 Di Stalling issue
also fuel pressure is good.
