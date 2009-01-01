Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB a Kawasaki intake manifold #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2010 Location No. Colorado Age 64 Posts 2,616 WTB a Kawasaki intake manifold I am looking for a 750/800 intake manifold. Came on kawasaki a 98 SXi pro or SXR. I need the Mikuni 40 i body style. Refer to part number 59076-3726 or 3730>

I have Kawi intakes and keihen dual carbs if someone needs and would consider a trade or buy outright. Thank-you Rod,,, pm me ﻿ #2 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 41 Posts 602 Re: WTB a Kawasaki intake manifold My buddy has one, let me drop him a line



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR

'96 SeaKaw HX



