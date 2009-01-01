|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
WTB a Kawasaki intake manifold
I am looking for a 750/800 intake manifold. Came on kawasaki a 98 SXi pro or SXR. I need the Mikuni 40 i body style. Refer to part number 59076-3726 or 3730>
I have Kawi intakes and keihen dual carbs if someone needs and would consider a trade or buy outright. Thank-you Rod,,, pm me
I dream skis
Re: WTB a Kawasaki intake manifold
My buddy has one, let me drop him a line
Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk
