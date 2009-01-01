 WTB a Kawasaki intake manifold
  Today, 01:57 PM #1
    Rod Peters
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    No. Colorado
    Age
    64
    Posts
    2,616

    WTB a Kawasaki intake manifold

    I am looking for a 750/800 intake manifold. Came on kawasaki a 98 SXi pro or SXR. I need the Mikuni 40 i body style. Refer to part number 59076-3726 or 3730>
    I have Kawi intakes and keihen dual carbs if someone needs and would consider a trade or buy outright. Thank-you Rod,,, pm me
  Today, 02:22 PM #2
    josh977
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    Cincy, OH
    Age
    41
    Posts
    602

    Re: WTB a Kawasaki intake manifold

    My buddy has one, let me drop him a line

    '04 SXR

    '96 SeaKaw HX
