Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: PJ640 is it seized? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location TX Posts 4 PJ640 is it seized? I have a PJ640 and it has been very reliable until I went to start it. I hear the starter solenoid click in but nothing from the starter. My first thought was a possible wiring issue, I can feed 12v direct to the starter and still no noise. I am very worried that the engine has seized. The last time I took it out it did not appear to have good water flow through the cooling system. Anyone have any ideas on how to test for seizing? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

