PJ640 is it seized?
I have a PJ640 and it has been very reliable until I went to start it. I hear the starter solenoid click in but nothing from the starter. My first thought was a possible wiring issue, I can feed 12v direct to the starter and still no noise. I am very worried that the engine has seized. The last time I took it out it did not appear to have good water flow through the cooling system. Anyone have any ideas on how to test for seizing?
