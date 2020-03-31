 SN confinement Build
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 09:38 AM #1
    200%absolut
    200%absolut is offline
    PWCToday Newbie 200%absolut's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    Corse du Sud
    Posts
    9

    SN confinement Build

    Hi,

    Been here for a while but i rarely post ...
    So i think this is a good time to share this build

    Short story :
    I've a Fx1 for a decade, tested a lot of pump configuration on it ...

    It's was sitting for 6 years on the garage and i ride it the last week end before confinement here.

    Years ago a friend gave me an old SN hull, it was laying on my yard since...

    I really like slalom and buoy course.

    The way my modified FX1 handle is good but i want to have a more stable hull.

    Let's go

    Xmetal pole ,Wide Tray, Partial defoam, Midshaft support swap to RN, refoam...
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by 200%absolut; Today at 09:39 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. bigbtch

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 