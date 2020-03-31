Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SN confinement Build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2008 Location Corse du Sud Posts 9 SN confinement Build Hi,



Been here for a while but i rarely post ...

So i think this is a good time to share this build



Short story :

I've a Fx1 for a decade, tested a lot of pump configuration on it ...



It's was sitting for 6 years on the garage and i ride it the last week end before confinement here.



Years ago a friend gave me an old SN hull, it was laying on my yard since...



I really like slalom and buoy course.



The way my modified FX1 handle is good but i want to have a more stable hull.



Let's go



Xmetal pole ,Wide Tray, Partial defoam, Midshaft support swap to RN, refoam... Attached Images 20200331_181745.jpg (1.79 MB, 4 views)

20200331_181745.jpg (1.79 MB, 4 views) 20200331_181804.jpg (2.15 MB, 3 views)

20200331_181804.jpg (2.15 MB, 3 views) Bras.jpg (1.18 MB, 3 views)

Bras.jpg (1.18 MB, 3 views) Baquet0.jpg (2.12 MB, 2 views)

Baquet0.jpg (2.12 MB, 2 views) Baquet1.jpg (756.7 KB, 2 views)

Baquet1.jpg (756.7 KB, 2 views) baquet2defoam.jpg (821.7 KB, 2 views)

baquet2defoam.jpg (821.7 KB, 2 views) Baquet3CUT.jpg (849.2 KB, 2 views)

Baquet3CUT.jpg (849.2 KB, 2 views) Baquet4.jpg (1.27 MB, 2 views)

