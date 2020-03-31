|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
SN confinement Build
Hi,
Been here for a while but i rarely post ...
So i think this is a good time to share this build
Short story :
I've a Fx1 for a decade, tested a lot of pump configuration on it ...
It's was sitting for 6 years on the garage and i ride it the last week end before confinement here.
Years ago a friend gave me an old SN hull, it was laying on my yard since...
I really like slalom and buoy course.
The way my modified FX1 handle is good but i want to have a more stable hull.
Let's go
Xmetal pole ,Wide Tray, Partial defoam, Midshaft support swap to RN, refoam...
Last edited by 200%absolut; Today at 09:39 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- bigbtch
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules