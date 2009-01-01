Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 seadoo Gti - Should I buy? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location MARYLAND Age 18 Posts 1 2000 seadoo Gti - Should I buy? Hello, New to the form. I am a studying Marine Mechainic so i know a bit. I currently own two Seadoo's, a 95 xp and spx but i found this guy selling a 2000 Gti for just under $500. It does not run but the hull is in great shape and the engine room is also immaculate. He sent me a video of him trying to start it, it doesnt turn over, it just makes a buzzing noise, sounds like maybe a soloniod or maybe a starter? it has a new battery, i was thinking of doing a compressoin test and snagging it for $300 thninking it cant be too hard to fix.



I have never owned one that new and i know it has the Dess system.

So my question - is there thing si should check or look for on the GTI, any common probelms with them?



