Hello, New to the form. I am a studying Marine Mechainic so i know a bit. I currently own two Seadoo's, a 95 xp and spx but i found this guy selling a 2000 Gti for just under $500. It does not run but the hull is in great shape and the engine room is also immaculate. He sent me a video of him trying to start it, it doesnt turn over, it just makes a buzzing noise, sounds like maybe a soloniod or maybe a starter? it has a new battery, i was thinking of doing a compressoin test and snagging it for $300 thninking it cant be too hard to fix.

I have never owned one that new and i know it has the Dess system.
So my question - is there thing si should check or look for on the GTI, any common probelms with them?

Thanks Andrew.