Im trying to give season a chance again, I was never really a fan, but I always liked how these hulls ride, I had a 93 xp, and this one came up really cheap in my town and has a bunch of aftermarket parts on it so I couldn't pass it up, I plan on keeping it for myself, what are some common things I should go over, update or fix on it, I know it needs a starter so going to start there, it doesn't really crank at all, barely got a compression number out of it because of the weak starter, so I have no clue if it runs, but with the plugs out it spins free and feels smooth by hand, looks like its already pre mix so that's a good sign.also looks like the trim linkage is broke at the nozzle, it has a r and d nozzle assembly on it, does that need any extended linkage?IMG_6197.jpgIMG_6198.jpgIMG_6199.jpg