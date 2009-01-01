 Best quality stator replacement for 750/800 electronics
pxctoday

    Best quality stator replacement for 750/800 electronics

    Hey, I have an intermittent no spark on my 750 swap ski which has 95 sp stator/flywheel/electronics on board. Everything ohms out correct, every now and again I go to start it and have no spark, then 10 mins later it runs. I'm a standby generator tech and my experience is usually intermittent low/no output from an alternator is a bad stator winding from the one time last summer Johnny overheated it and melted some resin... plus the internet seems to have a reputation for kawi stators about as good as omc outboards lol. So I'm gonna just throw one in before I drive myself crazy. What's the move here guys, any good aftermarket solutions, late model 800 oem used maybe better windings, approach the dealership counter *** first, just have my local guy rewind it (scetchy), what's the best value you guys think? I did a search, lots of confusion.
    Re: Best quality stator replacement for 750/800 electronics

    www.jetskisolutions.com
