Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Best quality stator replacement for 750/800 electronics #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2019 Location Florida Age 29 Posts 72 Best quality stator replacement for 750/800 electronics Hey, I have an intermittent no spark on my 750 swap ski which has 95 sp stator/flywheel/electronics on board. Everything ohms out correct, every now and again I go to start it and have no spark, then 10 mins later it runs. I'm a standby generator tech and my experience is usually intermittent low/no output from an alternator is a bad stator winding from the one time last summer Johnny overheated it and melted some resin... plus the internet seems to have a reputation for kawi stators about as good as omc outboards lol. So I'm gonna just throw one in before I drive myself crazy. What's the move here guys, any good aftermarket solutions, late model 800 oem used maybe better windings, approach the dealership counter *** first, just have my local guy rewind it (scetchy), what's the best value you guys think? I did a search, lots of confusion. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,236 Re: Best quality stator replacement for 750/800 electronics www.jetskisolutions.com Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

