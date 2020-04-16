 Ultimate barn find
    Ultimate barn find

    Hi. Looking for a little info or maybe some pics of 2 skis and a motor I purchased. I do know the #1 ski a xir was victor sheldon's, as I found a race card in the ski and slasher stitched on the seat. Looks like it was equipped with a 750 motor. I also have a zxi #200 that I also believe was Victor's but it was equipped with a 1100 motor. Both skis did not have motors in them. The main item I'd like info on is the 1100 powervalve engine. My guess is it was never in either ski, seems #200 ran a regular 1100 exhaust out the back in a water box. The powervalve engine ran the tripple pipes and I dont see how it would have hooked into the water box. Any info or pics would be great.
    Re: Ultimate barn find

    Their was definitely some interesting custom work done by kawasaki on the hull, pump, and electrical parts I could find. I may add pics of that stuff since I dont think kawasaki would really care after all these years. Both have carbon bottoms and hood. And dont get on me, the pipes were already cut, looks like they can be welded back pretty easy on the bright side.
