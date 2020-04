Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: SBN44 doesnt fit #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2014 Location Metro Detroit Age 24 Posts 692 SBN44 doesnt fit I just installed my intake on my js550 and am having clearance issues with my new Westcoast head. The barb for the pulse line on the sbn goes right into the head.

I really want to run this head and intake setup, id rather modify the carb if at all possible. There is already a spacer under the carb. Is it possible to space the reed blocks?

in2.jpegin3.jpegin1.jpegin4.jpg

​Conversion '82 550

Freestyle '92 750

Stock '94 xp 657x

Stock '95 zxi 900

Stock '05 sxr 800

Build thread: Awsome '85 550​Conversion '82 550Freestyle '92 750Stock '94 xp 657xStock '95 zxi 900Stock '05 sxr 800Build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=426337 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 56 Posts 9,106 Re: SBN44 doesnt fit If you locate any other 650 intake manifold it wont be indexed like that and the carb will fit fine. Only PJS had that carb angle on their manifold.



Also, you're going to want to anchor the top of the carb to the head or you'll forever be replacing intake gaskets and tightening bolts. Last edited by BLRider; Today at 07:10 PM . Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,898 Re: SBN44 doesnt fit Get a blank plate from a dual carb setup and run a remote fuel pump from a TS or early 650sx. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules