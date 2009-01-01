Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Honda Jet Ski 2007 problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location NY Posts 13 Honda Jet Ski 2007 problems Hello, I have a Honda jet ski 2007 and nothing at all is coming on (gauge cluster) and it won't start. The battery is good and all the fuses are good. I'm not sure what I should do now. Any help would be appreciated. Thank you. #2 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2005 Location CENTRAL FL Age 52 Posts 583 Re: Honda Jet Ski 2007 problems Search Main relay, also the fuse clusters have problems as well.

