Honda Jet Ski 2007 problems
Hello, I have a Honda jet ski 2007 and nothing at all is coming on (gauge cluster) and it won't start. The battery is good and all the fuses are good. I'm not sure what I should do now. Any help would be appreciated. Thank you.
Re: Honda Jet Ski 2007 problems
Search Main relay, also the fuse clusters have problems as well.
