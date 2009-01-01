 Blowsion Steering System, Bars, and Throttle - $250 Shipped CONUS
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:36 PM #1
    bird
    bird is offline
    Resident Guru bird's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    La Crosse right on the RIVER
    Age
    35
    Posts
    835

    Blowsion Steering System, Bars, and Throttle - $250 Shipped CONUS

    Just cleaned all the water spots and grease off of it. Bearings and seals were replaced two years ago. The Krok Collar is included but I never trusted it, so I'm including jam nuts. They worked much better. Normal wear and tear, this setup is $350 new. Bars were cut 7/8" off each end. I went OVP and FAT Bars last year.
    360699C5-3518-4BE0-9FFB-756657F2A607.jpeg54AF5394-BD8C-4D88-AE00-1656AB179C7F.jpegF7C0A1F7-CFB2-43F6-B417-99EA7760037B.jpegAA4EE817-B35C-4E27-9797-04E1CDFAABD4.jpegBF5A8274-BD56-4DD7-883C-FAD0C74F2149.jpeg
    Last edited by bird; Today at 02:39 PM.
    Third Coast Freeride - Midwest Wave Warriors

    Wooka Wooka Wookay. Let's Fing Rage!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:00 PM #2
    fx1mark
    fx1mark is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Alabama
    Age
    62
    Posts
    19

    Re: Blowsion Steering System, Bars, and Throttle - $250 Shipped CONUS

    you might want to tell people what it fits.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 