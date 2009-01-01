|
X2 and 750 kawi parts for sale
I have some Kawasaki X2 parts and other 750 pats available for sale , If something catches your eye pm me, shipping not included in price.
X2 support braces 6 sets available $25.00 a pair
X2 plastic dash pieces $10.00 ea
X2 plastic side pieces $15.00 for the pair have 4 sets
Bed plates fits x2/650/750 new black painted 6 available $30.00 ea
750 Kawi Dual Kiehen carbs 40 mm 1 is 3 jet the other is 2 jet, Manifold and air box if needed available $100.00 each
750 Kawi zxi Driveshafts 4 available $25.00 ea
Have many other parts will post update and pics upon request
Rod
