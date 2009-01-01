Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 and 750 kawi parts for sale #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2010 Location No. Colorado Age 64 Posts 2,614 X2 and 750 kawi parts for sale I have some Kawasaki X2 parts and other 750 pats available for sale , If something catches your eye pm me, shipping not included in price.



X2 support braces 6 sets available $25.00 a pair

X2 plastic dash pieces $10.00 ea

X2 plastic side pieces $15.00 for the pair have 4 sets

Bed plates fits x2/650/750 new black painted 6 available $30.00 ea

750 Kawi Dual Kiehen carbs 40 mm 1 is 3 jet the other is 2 jet, Manifold and air box if needed available $100.00 each

750 Kawi zxi Driveshafts 4 available $25.00 ea



Have many other parts will post update and pics upon request



