Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 FX140 cranks but won't fire up #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location White Plains GA Posts 1 2003 FX140 cranks but won't fire up I have a 2003 FX140 Yamaha that cranks but won't fire up. I checked all my fuses and they are OK. No alarms show up when unlocking with key fab or when cranking. Had a tech replace new plugs and oil change last summer and he also replaced the security switch which was faulty. Ran fine last summer when I parked it. I'm not sure if there is something else I can check out before bringing it back to a repair center for weeks. I use non-ethanol gas and still have some in tank from last summer. Any suggestions would be really appreciated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

