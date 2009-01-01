I have a 2003 FX140 Yamaha that cranks but won't fire up. I checked all my fuses and they are OK. No alarms show up when unlocking with key fab or when cranking. Had a tech replace new plugs and oil change last summer and he also replaced the security switch which was faulty. Ran fine last summer when I parked it. I'm not sure if there is something else I can check out before bringing it back to a repair center for weeks. I use non-ethanol gas and still have some in tank from last summer. Any suggestions would be really appreciated.