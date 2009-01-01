 WTB sx550 prop, stator, fuel tank
  Today, 10:54 AM
    Dunecruisin
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    Oregon
    WTB sx550 prop, stator, fuel tank

    I am trying to find the parts to get a spare 1990 js550 in the water this summer. I need a good prop, fuel tank, and stator. Also I'd like to find a stiffer pole spring and billet finger throttle. Oh ya and 3 engine mounts.
