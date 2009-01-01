|
|
-
WTB sx550 prop, stator, fuel tank
I am trying to find the parts to get a spare 1990 js550 in the water this summer. I need a good prop, fuel tank, and stator. Also I'd like to find a stiffer pole spring and billet finger throttle. Oh ya and 3 engine mounts.
Last edited by Dunecruisin; Today at 10:55 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules