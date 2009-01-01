 Xp1100
Thread: Xp1100

  Today, 03:07 AM #1
    wretchedhygiene
    wretchedhygiene is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    Lake Havasu City, AZ
    Posts
    60

    Xp1100

    Members of PwcToday may remember this ad/thread originally posted at pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=490327 dated
    Sept 27/28, 2019. It is a 95 XP with a Kawi 1100 motor. Rather than type all of the meticulous details of parts and build,
    check out the ad and on that thread is a link to the lengthy build by Alter Ego Trip (Travis in Whitefish, Montana).
    I drove there to get it, but this ski writes checks my body cannot cash. I'm just too old. It is very quick! It is best
    suited for closed course riding IMO. No, I didn't demo it - too cold in Oct there. There is nothing wrong with
    the beast. I had the pump rebuilt by Glenn Perry of Impros/Skat Trak in Dec, '19. I can deliver within a reasonable
    distance for serious, knowledgeable buyers. Trailer available for $500. I'm at $6495 for the ski. Travis, if you see this,
    I am sorry to disappoint you. Mike in Havasu 928-486-7946 Call please. I don't check this board often. Thanks.
