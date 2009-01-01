Thread: Xp1100

Members of PwcToday may remember this ad/thread originally posted at pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=490327 dated
Sept 27/28, 2019. It is a 95 XP with a Kawi 1100 motor. Rather than type all of the meticulous details of parts and build,
check out the ad and on that thread is a link to the lengthy build by Alter Ego Trip (Travis in Whitefish, Montana).
I drove there to get it, but this ski writes checks my body cannot cash. I'm just too old. It is very quick! It is best
suited for closed course riding IMO. No, I didn't demo it - too cold in Oct there. There is nothing wrong with
the beast. I had the pump rebuilt by Glenn Perry of Impros/Skat Trak in Dec, '19. I can deliver within a reasonable
distance for serious, knowledgeable buyers. Trailer available for $500. I'm at $6495 for the ski. Travis, if you see this,
I am sorry to disappoint you. Mike in Havasu 928-486-7946 Call please. I don't check this board often. Thanks.
