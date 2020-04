Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waveblaster Umi Jettrim seat, mats steering, ride plates #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2012 Location SoCal Posts 453 Waveblaster Umi Jettrim seat, mats steering, ride plates -Brand new complete waveblaster Jettrim seat with base and full mat kit. Items are new never used or installed. $350



-jet dynamics ride plate $120

- protec ride plate $120



- umi steering only used once $380

- blowsion sport bars with odi grips $50



Located in SoCal, will ship at buyers expense.









