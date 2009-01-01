|
Honda Aquatrax F15X ECU Reflash
Hi guys I have a F15X TURBO ecu reflash. The reflash has fuel maps increased and revlimiter increased to 8400-8600 rpms.
Reflash has been wideband tested and results were positive.
I am looking for about 3 creditable members willing to test and provide feedback. Reflash well be done for FREE as I have done in the past while in beta testing.
See process below:
- User will send ecu in to get reflashed return shipping is free.
- User will test and report back results here. Report time is about 1-2 weeks.
- In the event the user does not like the tune I can revert the ecu back to stock.
Disclaimer: I will not be held responsible for any damages to engine or driver. This is purely for testing purposes. Use at your own risk.
Just my CYA lol
If interested email sales@ectune.com
Thanks
