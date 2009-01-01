Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 750 small pin burning up stators #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2010 Location Texas Posts 4 Kawasaki 750 small pin burning up stators Help if you can.



i have a Kawasaki 750 small pin motor burning up stators. I have 2 issues and I am not sure if they are related.



At at the end of summer last year this ski stopped firing. I noticed it seemed to be running hotter than normal. Over the last couple of months I put a new rectifier, new coil, along with a top end. I also rebuilt the pump and checked the clearance on the impeller. It was very close to tolerance at just at .010 almost all the way around.



New stator in the ski and I ran it today. Still seemed to be running hot but had good flow coming out of the pisser.

It ran for about 30 minutes and then burned up the stator again. I pulled the motor and the front cover. The stator has a very little amount of metal fakes on it.



A buddy of mine is a jet ski mechanic and said he had not experienced one burning up stators when running hot and thought maybe I have a flow problem in the exhaust causing the ski to run hot. He thought it might be a bad igniter/cdi that could be burning up the stator.



