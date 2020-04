Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550 bilge system #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2014 Location Metro Detroit Age 24 Posts 689 550 bilge system Hello I have a js550 with a bored pump nozzle and the original stock bilge pump pickup installed. Since the knob for the siphon has been cut out of the pump should i remove the pickup and breather?

Can i utilize this hole in the pump and line through the bulkhead for dual cooling?

20200416_203116.jpg

​Conversion '82 550

Freestyle '92 750

Stock '94 xp 657x

Stock '95 zxi 900

Stock '05 sxr 800

Build thread: Awsome '85 550​Conversion '82 550Freestyle '92 750Stock '94 xp 657xStock '95 zxi 900Stock '05 sxr 800Build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=426337 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules